No discord in party: CPM, Jayarajan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Industries Minister EP Jayarajan and CPM state leadership have denied reports of discord between the minister and party state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. A section of media has reported that Jayarajan was unhappy over the controversy linking his son Jaison with gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh. A photo of Jaison with Swapna has since gone viral on social media.

One such report said the minister and family suspect Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s son Bineesh Kodiyeri was behind the malicious campaign. It was also reported that senior leader has plans to raise the issue before the party secretariat. In a statement issued here, the minister termed the reports baseless. “This (news of discord) is a media creation aimed at portraying the CPM and the Left government in a bad light. CPM leaders share a kinship and function accordingly,” he said.

As per reports ‘there are individual and organisational issues between Kodiyeri and Jayarajan’. But the minister termed them disconnected from facts. He also alleged that there are attempts to defame the party and the government in connection with the gold smuggling case. “Some are carrying out heinous campaigns against the family members of party leaders,” said Jayarajan.

The CPM state leadership too rejected new of discord in the party. Terming the reports highly condemnable, the CPM warned of legal action. Coming up with such imaginary findings and propagating it amounted to breach of media decorum, said the party secretariat in a statement.

CM has given green signal to unleash violence: BJP

T’Puram: A day after chief minister’s attack against him, BJP state president K Surendran has retaliated in the same style claiming that it is Pinarayi Vijayan who has lost mental balance. Inaugurating BJP’s Secretariat march on Wednesday, Surendran alleged that Pinarayi has given the green signal to unleash attack against them by the police and party criminals.

Reply to allegations: Chennithala to Pinarayi

T’Puram: In an open letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has come out with a piece of advice to him — do not show anger, but come out with clear reply to allegations. He said no other government has faced a slew of allegations and people are keen to hear what he has to say. Earlier in the day, Chennithala said he knows the name of the second minister in the LDF cabinet who has links with gold smugglers.