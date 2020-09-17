Reshuffle: UV Jose appointed addl secy of LSG dept

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Information and Public Relations Department director U V Jose will be posted as Additional Secretary, Local Self Government Department. He will continue to hold additional charge of CEO, Life Mission. Kudumbashree Executive Director S Harikishore will hold additional charge of PRD Director.The cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod for bureaucratic reshuffle of 10 officials. Port Secretary Sanjay M Kaul will be posted as Secretary, Home and Vigilance.

Forest and Wildlife Department Additional Chief Secretary Asha Thomas will be posted as ACS, Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department. She will hold additional charge of Parliamentary Affairs. Personnel and Administrative Reforms secretary K Gopalakrishna Bhat will be made Secretary, Sainik Welfare. He will have additional charge of Printing & Stationery Department.

Rajesh Kumar Sinha will be the new Principal Secretary, Forest and Wildlife. He will have additional charge of Principal Secretary, Industries (Cashew). Supplyco CMD B Ashok will be made Commissioner, Road Safety Authority. Land Revenue Commissioner C A Latha will be posted as Fisheries Director in place of M G Rajamanikyam who will now be KSIDC MD. LSGD special secretary K Biju will be the new Land Revenue Commissioner. He will have additional charge of Special Secretary (Land Acquisition).

Home dept issues order transferring 33 DySPs

T’Puram: The state police saw a minor reshuffle with the home department issuing an order transferring 33 officers of DySP or Assistant Commissioner of Police rank on Wednesday. The transferred officers belong to the state and district crime branch, Narcotic cell, Vigilance, State and District Crime Records Bureau and Special Branch. The officers were transferred as part of administrative convenience and public interest. The order stated that all officers should join the station to which they are posted immediately and furnish the report of transfer of charge to the government. State Police Chief Loknath Behera has been asked to furnish the compliance report of the order to the government within 15 days.