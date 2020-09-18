Ambulance rape victim attempts to end life at hospital

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The 19-year-old girl, who was raped by an ambulance driver on September 5 at Aranmula, attempted to end her life while undergoing treatment at the Covid isolation ward at the Government Medical College Hospital here on Thursday. She was raped while being shifted to a hospital after testing positive for the virus.

The Gandhinagar police have launched a probe into the incident. As per reports, the victim tried to hang herself inside the bathroom of an isolation ward here. She, however, was rescued due to the timely intervention of the hospital staff. The incident was said to have taken place around 1.30 pm.