Balabhaskar’s death: CBI grills Stephen Devassy for four hours

It will also record the statements of musician Ishaan Dev who had also visited the hospital and members of Balabhaskar’s music band.

Balabhaskar

Balabhaskar (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CBI recorded the statement of ace musician Stephen Devassy on Thursday, in connection with the death of violinist Balabhaskar. Stephen spent more than four hours at the investigating agency’s office in Thiruvananthapuram.

Devassy was Balabhaskar’s close friend and had met the violinist in his last days in hospital after the accident. The CBI is learnt to have enquired about the last meeting, their music programmes abroad and financial dealings. It will also record the statements of musician Ishaan Dev who had also visited the hospital and members of Balabhaskar’s music band. The CBI may summon Devassy again after cross checking his statements. 

Quizzing of the musicians comes at a time when CBI has decided to run lie detector test on Prakshan Thampy, Vishnu Somasundaram, driver Arjun and Kalabhavan Soby George by the end of September. The four agreed to subject themselves for the test on Monday.

