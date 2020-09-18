Cops were informed about KT Jaleel’s arrival in Kochi

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Unlike last week, when they were kept in the dark about the arrival of Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel to Kochi for questioning before the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the police, mainly the top brass, were informed of the minister’s arrival in the city on Thursday, on Wednesday night itself.

Hence, though Jaleel’s trip from Thiruvananthapuram to Kochi — this time he was summoned by the NIA — was not charted, the police set up barricades in front of the NIA office at Girinagar here on Wednesday night.

Sources said Jaleel was asked to appear at the NIA office at 9am. However, he decided to reach a few hours earlier. When he reached the NIA office, only a few officers privy to the case and the probe were present there. The investigation team reached the office by 8.30am.

Sources said the police top brass were informed of Jaleel’s arrival and the information was passed down the ranks saying a VIP would be present at the NIA office and that tight security should be arranged there.

Jaleel, who was in Thiruvananthapuram till Wednesday night, arrived at the PWD guesthouse at Kalamassery here early Thursday morning where he stayed for a few hours, said sources.

“The private car of former MLA A M Yousuf, driven by Yousuf’s driver, picked Jaleel up from the guesthouse around 5.15am. Jaleel did not prefer a pilot vehicle to escort him to the NIA office,” said a police officer.

Officials in the Kerala Police’s Special Branch said they though they received information about Jaleel’s arrival to Kochi, they were not provided with his travel details. “We were told the minister will be in Kochi for some personal programmes. We anticipated that he will be here after being called by NIA. No information was given about his programmes in the city. Only top officials were told about this,” said a source.

Minister avoided official vehicles

Last week, when Jaleel appeared before the ED, the police were not informed. At the time, Jaleel had stayed in the residence of a businessman in Aroor and had reached the ED office in the latter’s vehicle. On both his arrivals to Kochi, Jaleel avoided official vehicles to evade people’s attention.