Gold smuggling: Bail to three accused

Published: 18th September 2020 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

Gold smuggling

Image for representational purpose. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Thursday granted bail to three persons arraigned in the gold smuggling case registered by the Customs. T M Muhammed Anwar, M Muhammed Abdu Shameem, and Jafsal, the ninth, 13th, and 14th accused, respectively, are the ones who received bail. However, they will not be released from jail as they are also arraigned in another NIA case.

The Customs had charged them with hatching a criminal conspiracy and abetted gold smuggling. Babu S Nair, their counsel, said Customs officials had recorded their statements and the probe was over. Hence, no useful purpose would be served by their further detention, he said.

While Anwar was arrested on July 16, Shameem and Jafsal were arrested on July 18. The court said they were all entitled to statutory bail under CrPC Section 167(2) as the Customs has not filed its final report. K T Rameez, the third accused in the Customs case and the alleged mastermind behind the gold smuggling, had been granted statutory bail by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) Court on Wednesday. To get bail, each accused has to execute a bond for 50,000 with two solvent sureties for the like amount. 

They should appear before the investigating officer every Monday between 9 am and noon for three months or until the filing of the final report, whichever is earlier.They should surrender their passports before the investigating officer, which should be produced before the jurisdictional court. They should not go abroad without seeking the court’s permission.

The Customs told the court that the accused admitted to their role in a smuggling network that was importing gold illegally by abusing diplomatic privileges. Hence, they were part of a large network of individuals involved in economic offences, it said.

NIA Court issues warrant to produce Swapna

Kochi: The NIA Court on Thursday issued a warrant to produce gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh before it on September 22. The warrant was issued in wake of NIA seeking her custody. After Swapna was admitted to the Thrissur Medical College Hospital after she complained of chest pain, the superintendent of Viyyur Central Jail, where she was lodged, filed a report on her medical condition. The court issued the warrant after going through the report. The NIA has sought a five-day custody of Swapna to quiz her based on the data retrieved from her mobile and laptops seized by the agency. At present, accused Sandeep Nair, Muhammad Shafi, Muhammad Anwar, and Muhammad Ali Ebrahim are in NIA custody. They will be produced before the court on Friday at 3pm. The NIA Court will also examine the other arrested persons through video conferencing as their judicial custody period expires on Friday. As many as 26 persons have been arrested by the NIA in the case so far.

