Grand celebrations mark Oommen Chandy’s 50th year as MLA

KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran presided over the event held at the Mamman Mappilai Hall.

Published: 18th September 2020 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

A well-wisher places a floral crown on Oommen Chandy’s head | vishnu Prathap

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Defying Covid restrictions and overcoming time constraints, former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy’s completion of 50 years as a legislator was celebrated with gaiety in Kottayam on Thursday. Eminent personalities from various spheres of life attended the function, some physically and others through social media.

Organised by the Kottayam District Congress Committee, the celebrations began with Chandy’s grandson, Ephenova, cutting a cake and giving it to Chandy at the venue. Senior Congress leader K C Joseph read out a message from Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who was supposed to inaugurate the function but failed to attend the meeting owing to medical reasons. In her message, Sonia said Chandy had always been an inspirational figure, whose statesmanship, wise counsel, and experience guided the party. “During his tenure as an MLA, he worked with great integrity, never compromising on his belief in secularism, social justice and democratic values,” she said.

Rahul Gandhi said Chandy has always been an accessible leader of Kerala. He specifically recalled his experience at a programme in Andhra Pradesh where Chandy’s spirit came through as he worked unmindful of an injury to his leg.

KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran presided over the event held at the Mamman Mappilai Hall. While the event was conducted in compliance with the Covid protocol, hundreds of people poured into the venue. Senior Congress leader A K Antony, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, K C Venugopal and Mukul Wasnik, among others, reminisced their experiences working with Chandy. Apart from UDF leaders, those from the LDF — including the CPM and the CPI — spoke on the occasion.

