STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala quashes order allowing asymptomatic migrants to join work

The new order of GAD, undersigned by Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta, also called for isolating the infected workers. 

Published: 18th September 2020 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Migrants, coronavirus

Representational image (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state withdrew the controversial order allowing asymptomatic migrant labourers with Covid infection to work in exclusive segregated areas by taking all precautions, only 24 hours after issuing it. Alarmed, the health department had called the order issued by the general administration department (GAD) a ‘bizarre’ one.

Taking a U-turn from its earlier position, the government issued a new order that prevented Covid-positive migrant labourers from working till he/she recovers from the viral disease. The new order of GAD, undersigned by Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta, also called for isolating the infected workers. 

Wednesday’s order was issued after Industries Secretary Alkesh Kumar Sharma complained that the existing quarantine norms for migrant workers were causing delays in completing infrastructure projects. 

But the order met with severe criticisms, with some health officials calling it ‘suicidal’. They pointed out that it could jeopardise the ongoing Covid prevention and control programmes in the state. While Wednesday’s order allowed asymptomatic Covid positive labourers to work, the new order avoided the mention of ‘asymptomatic’ cases and retained all other parts of the order.

Migrant workers who reach the state should remain in quarantine for 14 days. The guest workers coming without a testing certificate may undergo testing on the fifth day using antigen test. It rests with the contractor to arrange the same. In the case of those who come not as part of the contract, the quarantine and testing will have to be carried out at one’s own expense.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Migrant Workers asymptomatic patients COVID 19
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)
China trying to obstruct India from patrolling at LAC but no power can stop our Army: Rajnath
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tahir Hussain, Safoora Zargar among 15 named in Delhi riots plot
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (File photo| AP)
Goodbye India, hello IPL: MS Dhoni set to 'rule roost' in UAE
For representational purposes (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustrations)
Job loss during lockdown sucked these women in Tamil Nadu into underbelly of couple swapping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp