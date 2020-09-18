Kerala quashes order allowing asymptomatic migrants to join work

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state withdrew the controversial order allowing asymptomatic migrant labourers with Covid infection to work in exclusive segregated areas by taking all precautions, only 24 hours after issuing it. Alarmed, the health department had called the order issued by the general administration department (GAD) a ‘bizarre’ one.

Taking a U-turn from its earlier position, the government issued a new order that prevented Covid-positive migrant labourers from working till he/she recovers from the viral disease. The new order of GAD, undersigned by Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta, also called for isolating the infected workers.

Wednesday’s order was issued after Industries Secretary Alkesh Kumar Sharma complained that the existing quarantine norms for migrant workers were causing delays in completing infrastructure projects.

But the order met with severe criticisms, with some health officials calling it ‘suicidal’. They pointed out that it could jeopardise the ongoing Covid prevention and control programmes in the state. While Wednesday’s order allowed asymptomatic Covid positive labourers to work, the new order avoided the mention of ‘asymptomatic’ cases and retained all other parts of the order.

Migrant workers who reach the state should remain in quarantine for 14 days. The guest workers coming without a testing certificate may undergo testing on the fifth day using antigen test. It rests with the contractor to arrange the same. In the case of those who come not as part of the contract, the quarantine and testing will have to be carried out at one’s own expense.