Kerala to fix floor price for vegetables

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a first in the country, Kerala will fix the floor price of 16 varieties of vegetables by November, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. State’s vegetable production rose from 6.28 lakh tonne to 15 lakh tonne and area of cultivation from 52,830 hectares to 96,000 hectares during his government’s tenure, Pinarayi said.

The government has set aside Rs 2,447 crore for the Kuttanad Package which will boost farming activities in the region. “The youth is taking up an interest in farming. The government plans to make Vattavada in Idukki district a hub of winter vegetables like onion and potato,” Pinarayi said. He added that the area under paddy cultivation rose from 1.92 lakh hectares to 2.2 lakh hectares during his government’s tenure, while 50,000 acres of unused land was cultivated.

The government’s paddy procurement grew by 28 per cent. This year 7.1 lakh tonne were procured and it would become 10 lakh tonne next year. A project worth Rs 298 crore will be implemented for the development of the Kole wetlands in Thrissur and Ponnani. Royalty of Rs 2,000 per hectare will be given to active paddy farmers. The Farmers Welfare Fund Board will start functioning next month. Under the Subhiksha Keralam project, 26,580 hectares of unused land were reused for cultivation. Agriculture task forces will be formed in all panchayats this year. A project to develop ethnic mango farms will be launched in 100 pachayats.