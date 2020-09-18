STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
State to host Kerala Travel Mart virtually in November

According to Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran, the meet will herald the revival for the tourism sector by the beginning of next year.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government is pinning its hopes on the global recognition it received for its deft handling of Covid-19 pandemic for the successful conduct of the 11th edition of the Kerala Travel Mart, scheduled to be held in November. A total of 500 sellers and 2,500 buyers from across the globe will attend the biennial meet on the virtual platform from November 23-27.

According to Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran, the meet will herald the revival for the tourism sector by the beginning of next year. The previous edition of the KTM was held in 2018 after the deluge. “The meet helped boost the tourism sector during the difficult period,” he said. Apart from addressing concerns faced by the sector, the meet culminated in 35,000 business talks. The state government has set aside Rs  455 crore under the chief minister’s special tourism loan scheme for the revival of the sector which is expected to benefit entrepreneurs and employees. While large-scale entrepreneurs can avail loan up to Rs  25 lakh, smaller ventures can avail up to Rs  3 lakh. The tourism department will offer 50 per cent subsidy to the entrepreneurs for the first year of the loan term. 

