Bombs hurled at CPM local committee office

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The CPM office at Kunhimangalam near Payyannur was damaged in a bomb attack on Friday. According to party leaders, two bombs were hurled at the Kunhimangalam North local committee office around 1.30am. As per the complaint filed by local committee secretary Adukkadan Vijayan, the walls of the office were damaged and the window panes were shattered in the blast, he said. Payyannur police have registered a case.