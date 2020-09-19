Hastyayurveda expert Maheswaran Namboodiripad passes away

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Avanaparambu Maheswaran Namboodiripad, an expert in hastyayurveda (ayurvedic treatment of elephants) and a traditional toxicologist, died at the age of 90. A radio engineer-turned-toxicologist, he was considered the final word among Kerala’s elephant veterinarians in matters related to the traditional treatment of jumbos.Avanaparambu, who comes from a long line of hereditary toxicologists, started to practise the discipline of ayurvedic gajachikilsa at the age of 13. He mastered ‘hastyayurveda’, ‘gajaraksha tanthram’, and ‘maadangaleela’ under the traditional gurukula teaching system. Though Avanaparambu pursued a technical education in radio engineering, he took up his family vocation soon after completing his studies.

Having learnt the basics of gajashastra from his grandfather Narayana Namboodiripad, he went on to treat almost every captive elephant in Kerala over the course of his decades-long career, in addition to saving the lives of thousands of snakebite victims. He later became the chief adviser for the management of elephants at the Guruvayur Devaswom, which owns the highest number of captive elephants in Kerala. In fact, when Gajaratnam Guruvayur Padmanabhan was unable to chew fodder after he losing his teeth due to old age, it was Avanaparambu who suggested milk porridge and dates as a solution. He had also tended to other popular elephants such as Guruvayur Valiya Kesavan and Puthupally Keshavan.

Reminiscing his close association with him, noted elephant veterinarian Dr Jacob Cheeran pointed out that Avanaparambu was as much an expert in toxicology as he was in gajachikilsa. “I used to visit him often for consultation among other things. I had recently referred a snakebite victim to him. He completely cured him,” he recalled, adding that the stalwart was concerned about the recent incidents of ill-treatment of captive elephants.The eminent elephant physician, who had recently celebrated his 90th birthday, is survived by his wife Sreedevi Antharjanam, children Dr Sankaran and Girija.