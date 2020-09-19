STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Hastyayurveda expert Maheswaran Namboodiripad passes away

Avanaparambu Maheswaran Namboodiripad, an expert in hastyayurveda (ayurvedic treatment of elephants) and a traditional toxicologist, died at the age of 90.

Published: 19th September 2020 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 04:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Avanaparambu Maheswaran Namboodiripad, an expert in hastyayurveda (ayurvedic treatment of elephants) and a traditional toxicologist, died at the age of 90. A radio engineer-turned-toxicologist, he was considered the final word among Kerala’s elephant veterinarians in matters related to the traditional treatment of jumbos.Avanaparambu, who comes from a long line of hereditary toxicologists, started to practise the discipline of ayurvedic gajachikilsa at the age of 13. He mastered ‘hastyayurveda’, ‘gajaraksha tanthram’, and ‘maadangaleela’ under the traditional gurukula teaching system. Though Avanaparambu pursued a technical education in radio engineering, he took up his family vocation soon after completing his studies. 

Having learnt the basics of gajashastra from his grandfather Narayana Namboodiripad, he went on to treat almost every captive elephant in Kerala over the course of his decades-long career, in addition to saving the lives of thousands of snakebite victims. He later became the chief adviser for the management of elephants at the Guruvayur Devaswom, which owns the highest number of captive elephants in Kerala. In fact, when Gajaratnam Guruvayur Padmanabhan was unable to chew fodder after he losing his teeth due to old age, it was Avanaparambu who suggested milk porridge and dates as a solution. He had also tended to other popular elephants such as Guruvayur Valiya Kesavan and Puthupally Keshavan.

Reminiscing his close association with him, noted elephant veterinarian Dr Jacob Cheeran pointed out that Avanaparambu was as much an expert in toxicology as he was in gajachikilsa. “I used to visit him often for consultation among other things. I had recently referred a snakebite victim to him. He completely cured him,” he recalled, adding that the stalwart  was concerned about the recent incidents of ill-treatment of captive elephants.The eminent elephant physician, who had recently celebrated his 90th birthday, is survived by his wife Sreedevi Antharjanam, children Dr Sankaran and Girija.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Four among the nine Al-Qaeda operatives arrested by the NIA from Kerala and West Bengal. (Photos | EPS)
NIA arrests nine Al-Qaeda terrorists after raids in Kerala, West Bengal
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
IP 2020: Defending champs Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings today

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
Here's why IPL 2020 could be the most watched season in tournament history
Mohammed Rafi (File | EPS)
India's new Mohammed Rafi! Meet Saurav Kishan from Kerala's Kozhikode
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp