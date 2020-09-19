Mix-up by hospital, deceased Covid patient’s kin cremate body of drowned woman

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: In a costly mix-up that caused much anguish to two families, authorities at the District Hospital here handed over the body of a 39-year-old woman who drowned after falling into a pond to the relatives of a 79-year-old patient who died of Covid-19. And the relatives of the latter cremated the body without opening the wrapper because of the Covid protocol on Friday.

The body of Adivasi woman Valli of Dhonigund hamlet in Attappadi, who died after falling into a pond on September 16, was kept in the hospital mortuary for postmortem examination and the Agali police registered a case of unnatural death. Only when the police arrived at the hospital to oversee the autopsy on Friday morning that it was noticed her body was handed over to the relatives of Janaki Amma of Vadakkanthara in Palakkad.

Police learnt that family members of Janaki Amma cremated Valli’s body, while the elderly woman’s body was still lying in the mortuary. Relatives of Janaki said since she was declared Covid positive, they decided to cremate the body without opening the wrapper. “The relatives of Janaki Amma came again to the hospital and we released her body. It was taken to the electric crematorium in Chandranagar and cremated in the evening,” said District Hospital Superintendent Rema Devi.

The family members of Valli protested against the faux pas. Her husband Byju said he would lodge a complaint. However, conciliation talks were held and the family members of Janaki agreed to hand over the ashes and mortal remains of Valli to her family. This was accepted by Valli’s family finally. Sources at the hospital said the details of the patients are usually entered in the register of the casualty department. The staff members at the mortuary work from 8am to 5pm. Usually, they hand over the keys of the mortuary to the casualty staff at 5pm before leaving.

However, the ambulance to take Janaki Amma’s body to her house arrived at the hospital only at 7pm on Thursday. The casualty department staff opened the mortuary and handed over the body which was that of Valli.Collector D Balamurali said it was an unfortunate incident and it was probably because of the fear of Covid that proper identification was not done by the staff. Action will be taken against those responsible, he added. DMO K P Reetha submitted a report regarding the incident to the collector.