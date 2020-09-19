MLAs arrested for staging sit-in protest at police headquarters

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Police on Friday arrested MLAs Shafi Parambil and KS Sabarinadhan who staged a sit-in protest against the police high-handedness on Youth Congress workers during the protests demanding the resignation of Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel. The MLAs, including M Vincent, along with Youth Congress workers reached the police headquarters around 4pm holding placards depicting police excesses on the protesters. Police personnel rushed to the spot after 10 minutes and stopped the police jeep in front of the MLAs who were speaking with the media. A tussle ensued and the duo were arrested. They were later released on bail.