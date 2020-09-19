STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Oxygen cylinders in surplus, Kerala breathes easy during Covid spike

State has witnessed only 1% hike in demand, has 164 bulk oxygen facilities for emergencies

Published: 19th September 2020 04:10 AM

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI:  At a time when major states are struggling to cope with the required oxygen supply for Covid patients, Kerala witnessed only one per cent of increase in demand. Despite witnessing a drastic spike in fresh cases since July, the state maintains 164 bulk oxygen facilities to meet emergencies.Contrary to many reports, the state has a surplus amount of medical oxygen provided at moderate rates to the hospitals  across the state. “There is no scarcity of oxygen cylinders in Kerala.

It’s the retail suppliers who spread the rumour of scarcity and price hike as they struggle to get oxygen cylinders in bulk due to our stringent direction to provide medical oxygen exclusively to hospitals in the wake of Covid-19. We have been monitoring the supply since March 23. These retailers are not able to conduct their usual commercial sales and are creating unwanted panic among the public over it,” said R Venugopal, deputy chief of explosives, Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (Peso).       

As per the projected daily oxygen requirement of Covid hospitals up to October 13, the state will require 58.01 metric tonnes only. Currently, Peso ensures the supply between 75 and 90 metric tonnes per day. “Along with the regular suppliers, Kochi Refinery will also provide 3.5 tonnes of medical oxygen to government hospitals   free of cost,” he said.

Currently, the state has 23 oxygen filling plants. Of which, 11 are air separation units (ASU). Along with medical oxygen, 14 tonnes of industrial oxygen, which can be converted as medical oxygen, is also being produced daily. Besides, 1,231 medical oxygen cylinders are currently available in the state. Earlier, a few reports claimed that the medical oxygen cylinder prices were hiked up to `12 per cubic metre and the state has the scarcity of 20 tonnes.

