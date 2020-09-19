STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Resurgent monsoon to bring bountiful rainfall to Kerala

IMD issues orange alert in Idukki, Kottayam

Published: 19th September 2020 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 04:11 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI: A fortnight ahead of the normal withdrawal date, the Southwest Monsoon has become active again. Meanwhile, the IMD has forecast the formation of a low pressure area over North East Bay of Bengal by September 20, which is expected to bring above normal rainfall to the state over the next two weeks.The low pressure area will help strengthen lower level winds along the west coast including Kerala, which may result in isolated heavy to very heavy fall over the state from Saturday to Monday. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea till September 21.

The IMD has issued orange alert for Idukki and Kottayam on Saturday and yellow alert for all other districts. Meanwhile, the sporadic spurt in rainfall over the past two weeks has helped Kerala make up for its rain deficit in the June-July season. The state has received 4 per cent excess rainfall during the monsoon season, of which Thiruvananthapuram has recorded 32 per cent excess. Kozhikode received 28 per cent excess rainfall followed by Kottayam (23%) and Kannur (22%). 

As per the IMD data, the state received 206.6mm rainfall from September 10 to 16 against the normal rainfall of 56.3mm, which is 267 per cent excess. There are indications that the presence of multiple low-pressure weather systems over the subcontinent may delay the withdrawal of monsoon like last year.

“A system located over the South China Sea and the low pressure area in North East Bay of Bengal may bring above normal rainfall. Kerala used to receive 68 per cent of monsoon rainfall during June-July, but this has shifted to August-September in the past two years. The formation of low pressure area now may delay the monsoon withdrawal, which will be beneficial to Kerala,” said IMD former director S Sudevan.

There is no need to worry about the above normal rain alert as the normal rainfall in September is around 2cm per day, said Cusat Department of Atmospheric Sciences assistant professor S Abhilash. However, there are chances of landslides as the hill ranges receive continuous downpour, he said.KSEB chairman N S Pillai said there was no need for concern as the water level in major dams is much below the full reservoir level. In fact, the dukki and Edamalayar dams have only 73 per cent storage. 

Season’s rainfall (June 1-Sept 18)
Kerala    + 4%
T’Puram    +32%
Kollam     +5%
Alappuzha     +6%
Pathanamthitta     +6%
Kottayam     +23%
Idukki     -12%
Ernakulam     +10%
Thrissur     -15%
Malappuram     -4%
Palakkad     +7%
Wayanad     -22%
Kozhikode     +28%
Kannur     +22%
Kasaragod     +14%

Water level in major dams
Idukki    73%
Kakki     70%
Idamalayar     73%
Sholayar     99%
Banasurasagar    91%

