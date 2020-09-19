STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Two held for cyber attack on scribes

The Cyber Crime police on Friday arrested two Kollam natives for abusing two journalists on social media.

Published: 19th September 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 04:00 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cyber Crime police on Friday arrested two Kollam natives for abusing two journalists on social media. The arrested persons V U Vineeth, a contract employee with the Deshabhimani daily, and T J Jayajith, who works at a private firm,  were later let off on bail. Another accused Kannan Lal is still at large. A probe has been launched to trace him.

According to the police, the accused had used Facebook to unleash a cyber attack on K G Kamalesh, Bureau Chief, Asianet News, and Nisha Purushothaman, Chief News Producer, Manorama News. They circulated sexually explicit and vulgar messages regarding the scribes, allegedly for their ‘stand’ against the government in connection with the gold smuggling case. The police have also seized the accused’s mobile phones. 

Earlier, DIG Sanjay Kumar Gurudin had submitted a report on the case to the DGP, stating that the Facebook posts made by the accused were nothing but personal attacks on the journalists. The investigation was conducted with the help of the Cyberdome.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Four among the nine Al-Qaeda operatives arrested by the NIA from Kerala and West Bengal. (Photos | EPS)
NIA arrests nine Al-Qaeda terrorists after raids in Kerala, West Bengal
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
IP 2020: Defending champs Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings today

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
Here's why IPL 2020 could be the most watched season in tournament history
Mohammed Rafi (File | EPS)
India's new Mohammed Rafi! Meet Saurav Kishan from Kerala's Kozhikode
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp