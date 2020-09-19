Two held for cyber attack on scribes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cyber Crime police on Friday arrested two Kollam natives for abusing two journalists on social media. The arrested persons V U Vineeth, a contract employee with the Deshabhimani daily, and T J Jayajith, who works at a private firm, were later let off on bail. Another accused Kannan Lal is still at large. A probe has been launched to trace him.

According to the police, the accused had used Facebook to unleash a cyber attack on K G Kamalesh, Bureau Chief, Asianet News, and Nisha Purushothaman, Chief News Producer, Manorama News. They circulated sexually explicit and vulgar messages regarding the scribes, allegedly for their ‘stand’ against the government in connection with the gold smuggling case. The police have also seized the accused’s mobile phones.

Earlier, DIG Sanjay Kumar Gurudin had submitted a report on the case to the DGP, stating that the Facebook posts made by the accused were nothing but personal attacks on the journalists. The investigation was conducted with the help of the Cyberdome.