1,746 POCSO cases registered in Kerala till July 2020: Police

KOCHI: Cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act continue to rise steadily with 1,746 cases registered in Kerala till July 2020, as per the data compiled by the state police.

The data reveals that Malappuram district tops the list with 228 cases followed by Thiruvananthapuram 204 and Palakkad 159 cases.

Since 2016, Pocso cases have been on the rise in Kerala. Statistics show that while it was 2,122 cases in 2016, it rose to 2,697 in 2017, 3,179 in 2018 and 3,602 cases in 2019.

Psychologists say that though there is awareness on Pocso Act among the public, people still continue to target children because the law is not acting as a deterrent to prevent the crime.

Psychiatrist Dr C J John said Kerala seems to be lacking a healthy sexuality plan. “Explosion of sexual content with the advent of the internet and rising cyber literacy have resulted in sexual anarchy.

These people feed on the most vulnerable group in society mostly children,” he said adding that less number of convictions and delayed justice delivery system were main factors in people targeting children. “If we have speedy justice delivery system convicting more number of accused, then the law will have a deterrent effect,” he said.

N P Hafiz Mohammad, University of Calicut, Department of Sociology Coordinator, said the erosion of values was another reason for the rising number of child sexual abuse cases in the state. “I certainly blame religious organisations that have totally deviated from their roles in society. Child sexual abuse incidents by those who are supposed to stand for certain societal values itself are causing much damage,” he said.