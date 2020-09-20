STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Despite steady rise in COVID-19 cases in Kerala's Ernakulam, high rate of recovery brings relief

With 11,016 confirmed cases, out of which 7,409 recovered completely so far, the district’s current recovery rate of 67.3 per cent is relatively better, compared with other cities, say experts.

Published: 20th September 2020 03:47 AM

Coronavirus

Image for representational purpose only.

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: Even as the steady rise of Covid cases in Ernakulam has the district administration on tenterhooks, the relatively high rate of recoveries has offered a shimmer of hope. 

With 11,016 confirmed cases, out of which 7,409 recovered completely so far, the district’s current recovery rate of 67.3 per cent is relatively better, compared with other cities, say experts.

Among the confirmed cases in the district, only nine per cent are those in the age group of 60-90 years, while the rest are in the age group of 20-50 years. 

ALSO READ | Slightest negligence could prove fatal: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on rising COVID-19 cases

Further analysis shows that 23 per cent of patients are aged between 20 and 30, 18.68 per cent between 30 and 40, and 16.6 per cent in the age group of 40-50 years.

Over 1,500 patients have been discharged from Government Medical College Kalamassery, which has been functioning as an exclusive Covid hospital since March. 

“Even before CFLTCs were operationalised in the district, admissions for Covid asymptomatic patients had started at the hospital. 80 per cent of the patients getting infected in the district are asymptomatic and do not require any medication. At present, there are around 10 Covid patients who are in a critical state on ventilator support at the hospital,” said an MCH official.

“Reverse quarantine will be strictly followed among those above the age of 50 years. If the number of Covid cases among patients aged above 50 years increases, the number of Covid deaths in the district may go up,” said Minister V S Sunil Kumar, who is in charge of Covid-19 fight in the district.

“For the commercial hub of the state, the recovery rate is better when compared to other metropolitan cities like Thiruvananthapuram, where the daily cases are nearing 1,000. The Covid spread in the district has been under control so far but the real challenge is the healthcare workers getting infected,” said Dr Monu Varghese, a pulmonologist.

Meanwhile, a Covid patient, a resident of Pallikkara, who recovered on Friday, said that she had to be in paid quarantine for 14 days from the onset of symptoms from September 4. 

“There were only initial symptoms and the Covid test came as positive. I had to stay away from my family at a CFLTC. Later, all my family members tested positive. Since I was mildly symptomatic, they mostly gave me paracetamol and vitamin tablets during the treatment,” said the Covid patient.

351 more test positive, 189 recover in district

The district on Saturday saw 351 more people testing positive for Covid-19, of whom 338 contracted the infection through local transmission and 13 returned from other states.

Among the newly infected are five health workers as well. West Kochi reported the most number of cases with 23 in Fort Kochi, 12 in Mattanchery and 11 in Palluruthy.

Multiple cases were also reported from Ayavana, Eloor, Keezhmad, Choornikkara, North Paravoor, Thrikkakara, Alangad, Kadungaloor and Tripunithura.

Meanwhile, 189 people recovered from the infection and were discharged on the day. At present, 3,580 patients are undergoing treatment for Covid-19 in the district.

