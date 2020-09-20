Introspect on dragging Quran into gold smuggling case: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan tells Opposition

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has passed the ball into the court of the Opposition on the Quran issue.

He urged the Congress and Muslim League to introspect on dragging the Holy Book, Quran in the gold smuggling case.

Unleashing a scathing attack on the UDF, Pinarayi said the issue was first raised by the BJP and the RSS who have their own agenda in raking it up, but the UDF also lapped on it.

ALSO READ | CPM tilts spotlight from gold smuggling to Quran

Speaking to reporters, Pinarayi demanded to know why UDF convener Benny Behanan shot off a letter to the Prime Minister seeking prosecution against Jaleel for violating the provisions of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010.

Pinarayi said everyone should understand who had initially instigated that under the guise of importing Quran.

The Congress and the Muslim League should realise it. He maintained that it was the UAE Consul General who sought Jaleel’s permission which he obliged.

“It was RSS that dragged the gold smuggling case into the Quran as they have vested interests. It was understandable when the BJP lapped onto it. But what we witnessed was that the UDF leadership also took up this issue.

Was it not the UDF that took a jibe at us claiming that Quran will be taught through smuggling? But a leader of PK Kunhalikutty’s stature shouldn’t have done so,” said Pinarayi.

He said when the Holy Book was dragged into controversy and it counteracted, now the Congress and the Muslim League have realised their folly. He urged Kunhalikutty to admit publicly that it was unfortunate of him to drag the Quran into the gold smuggling case.

‘Investigators should question UAE officials’

T’Puram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said diplomatic staff in the UAE consulate should be questioned as part of the ongoing probe since the consignment of gold that arrived in Thiruvananthapuram was meant for them. “If the investigating agency needs permission (from the Centre) for questioning diplomatic staff, they should obtain it,” said Pinarayi in response to a query.

He said there were media reports that the investigating agency went to the UAE but were unable to accomplish their mission.

“The people of the state want the probe agencies to collect evidence from them (diplomatic staff) and this should be done without much delay,” Pinarayi said. However, Pinarayi did not give a direct reply when asked whether he had changed his oft-repeated stance that the probe into the gold smuggling case by Central agencies was on the right track.