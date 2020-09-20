STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala braces for monsoon fury after IMD predicts 'very heavy' rainfall

The IMD has issued a red alert for Idukki, Malappuram, Kannur and Kasaragod districts while an orange alert has been sounded in Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode and Wayanad.

Published: 20th September 2020 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2020 02:51 AM   |  A+A-

A scene from SM Street as heavy rain lashed Kozhikode on Saturday (Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government on Saturday began preparations to prevent disasters after India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heavy to very heavy rain across the state under the influence of a low-pressure area developing over the Northeast Bay of Bengal.

A weakened Cyclone Nyol, which was formed in the South China sea, has entered the Bay of Bengal and the low-pressure area is expected to be formed by Sunday morning.

The IMD has issued a red alert for Idukki, Malappuram, Kannur and Kasaragod districts while an orange alert has been sounded in Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts on Sunday.

The Chief Secretary has asked Central forces including Army, Defence Service Corps, Navy, ITBP and  National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to stay prepared for relief and rescue operations.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the Air Force has also been alerted. The service of BSF and CRPF will be sought if needed.  

The state disaster management authority has instructed district administrations to shift people staying in areas where possibility of disaster is high.

People living in hilly terrain with high probability of landslide have been moved to relief camps.

Meanwhile, the government has banned vehicle traffic in hill ranges with high probability of landslide and mudslide. Fishing activities have also been banned along the Kerala coast till Wednesday.

“A low-pressure area is likely to develop over the Northeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood by Sunday. It is likely to become more marked during the subsequent 24 hours.

"Under its influence, and consequent strengthening of lower level winds along the West Coast including Kerala, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at a few places with extremely heavy at one or two places in the state on Sunday,” the IMD said in a release.

According to IMD, Vellarikkundu in Kasaragod and Kakkayam in Kozhikode received 10 cm rainfall till 5.30 pm on Saturday.

Padinjarethara dam in Wayanad and Irikkoor in Kannur received 9 cm rainfall while Munnar received 6.3cm rain on Saturday. A mudslide was reported at Bedakam in Kasaragod.

