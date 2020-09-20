STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan launches four major developmental programmes

The government will be providing Rs 2 lakh to SC/ST students to set up a study room, where once the work is completed, study materials including computers will be provided.

Published: 20th September 2020 02:58 AM

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Coinciding with the state government’s 100-days programme, four development initiatives were launched by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday.

The initiatives are: An agriculture calendar which would give impetus to Kuttanad farming sector and environment protection, eco-friendly farming at Monroe Island, trauma care facilities worth Rs 33 crore in Thiruvananthapuram Medical College in the model of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, and a state-of-the-art modern casualty at the Regional Cancer Centre in Thiruvananthapuram.

Another scheme aimed at providing quality education to SC/ST children was also launched on Saturday.

The government will be providing Rs 2 lakh to SC/ST students to set up a study room, where once the work is completed, study materials including computers will be provided.

Pinarayi launched 12,250 study rooms on Saturday.

Another 3,750 study rooms are aimed to be completed within this year.

Comments

