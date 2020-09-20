Kerala loses its first doctor to COVID-19

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the fight against COVID-19, the state of Kerala has lost its first doctor. Dr MS Abdeem of KBM Clinic in Thiruvananthapuram had tested positive for the virus on last Monday

He had been attending to his patients and treating them till last week.

As his condition deteriorated, he was admitted to a private hospital and kept on ventilator support.

However, he succumbed to the virus on Sunday morning and became the first doctor in the state to die of COVID-19.

The state on September 19, recorded 4644 new infections and 18 deaths. The tally stands at 1,31,025 cases including 37488 active cases.