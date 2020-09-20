KU’s Alappuzha regional centre to offer MCom Rural Studies

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Syndicate of the University of Kerala has decided to start MCom course in Rural Studies at its Regional Centre in Alappuzha.

In the first phase, 20 seats have been sanctioned for the course under the varsity’s Commerce Department. Steps will be taken to grant equivalency for the new course vis-a-vis the regular MCom course offered by the varsity.

The Syndicate also decided to recommend to the government to make the MCom Rural Studies course recognised by the state PSC for job opportunities in the rural development sector.

A report by a panel, comprising also of Syndicate members, on starting the new course was approved by the Syndicate meeting chaired by Vice-Chancellor V P Mahadevan Pillai the other day.

The committee that recommended starting the new course included syndicate members K H Babujan, A Ajikumar, S Naseeb, K B Manoj and Vishwan Padanilam.

The university’s registrar, finance officer, computer centre director and assistant executive engineer were also part of the panel. As part of developing the Alappuzha Regional Centre, several new services have been launched for students. A computer lab offering facilities for research students to browse latest e-journals has been set up. The number of books in the library has also been increased.