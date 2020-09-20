STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

KU’s Alappuzha regional centre to offer MCom Rural Studies

The Syndicate of the University of Kerala has decided to start MCom course in Rural Studies at its Regional Centre in Alappuzha.

Published: 20th September 2020 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2020 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

University of Kerala

University of Kerala (File photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Syndicate of the University of Kerala has decided to start MCom course in Rural Studies at its Regional Centre in Alappuzha.

In the first phase, 20 seats have been sanctioned for the course under the varsity’s Commerce Department. Steps will be taken to grant equivalency for the new course vis-a-vis the regular MCom course offered by the varsity. 

The Syndicate also decided to recommend to the government to make the MCom Rural Studies course recognised by the state PSC for job opportunities in the rural development sector. 

A report by a panel, comprising also of Syndicate members, on starting the new course was approved by the Syndicate meeting chaired by Vice-Chancellor V P Mahadevan Pillai the other day. 

The committee that recommended starting the new course included syndicate members K H Babujan, A Ajikumar, S Naseeb, K B Manoj and Vishwan Padanilam.

The university’s registrar, finance officer, computer centre director and assistant executive engineer were also part of the panel.  As part of developing the Alappuzha Regional Centre, several new services have been launched for students. A computer lab offering facilities for research students to browse latest e-journals has been set up. The number of books in the library has also been increased.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alappuzha University of Kerala
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Gayle force he might be, but even the Universe boss can't avoid the bio-bubble restriction!
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
Representational Image
TN COVID-19 care centre turns exam hall for final year student
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Chennai Super Kings Skipper MS Dhoni and Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma during the toss. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020: Get ready for virtual Whistle Podu this IPL season
Gallery
MS Dhoni hasn't lost an ounce of his leadership acumen even after a 437-day hiatus as his battle-hardened CSK outfit beat Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener. (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni-led CSK extract revenge over defending champs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener
Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) | Captain Kohli will be key to Royal Challengers Bangalore's hopes in the 13th edition of the tournament. The star batsman hasn't been at his best in the T20 tournament, save the 2016 edition when he scored 640 runs in 16 matches to guide Bangalore to a runner-up finish. But with 'King Kohli' backed by big guns including South Africa's AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch of Australia, Bangalore will be optimistic about doing better than last year, when they finished with the wooden spoon. (Photo | AFP)
From Virat Kohli to Andre Russell: Five explosive players who could finish with the most Dream11 points in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp