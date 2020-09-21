'Al-Qaeda module planned several terror activities'

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Murshid Hasan, alias Sofia, the alleged Al-Qaeda activist who was arrested from Pathalam in Kalamassery, was the head of the group of jihadi terrorists inspired by globally proscribed terrorist organisation, according to investigators.

The group, consisting of more than 10 members, mostly of Bengali origin and operating in different parts of the country, was planning terrorist activities in several locations in the country, the NIA stated in a document submitted at the court.

Murshid Hasan, Mosaraf Hossen and Yakub Biswas, all hailing from Murshidabad in West Bengal, who were associated with the busted Al-Qaeda module, were arrested from Pathalam and Perumbavoor on Saturday. The NIA took Murshid Hasan and Mosaraf Hossen to New Delhi on an Air India flight from Nedumbassery on Sunday for further interrogation.

READ| UN report on presence of ISIS terrorists in Kerala, Karnataka incorrect: Government in Lok Sabha

The interrogation of sixth accused, Yakub Biswas, who was arrested from Perumbavoor, is under way. He will also be taken to New Delhi, according to NIA sources. The NIA, New Delhi, has registered the case under Sections 17, 18, 18B, 20 and 38 of UAPA. Bengali-speaking Hasan had travelled to several places in south and east India. He is inspired by violent ideology of Al-Qaeda, said NIA document.

“A reliable input was received that some suspects are involved in the larger criminal conspiracy for raising and collecting funds for committing terrorist acts and furthering their jihadi ideology by recruiting and radicalising youths. The accused are activists of Al-Qaeda,” said a document submitted by NIA before the court. The group was suspected to be in possession of weapons and was raising funds for the purpose of procurement of arms and ammunition.

They appear to be highly radicalised and motivated to commit terrorist activities to further their jihadi ideology, said sources. Several incriminating chats, photos and videos that were retrieved show that they had hatched a conspiracy for anti-national activities, said the NIA document.

What the NIA says...

Murshid Hasan — arrested from Pathalam in Kalamassery— was the head of the group

Bengali-speaking Hasan had travelled to several places in south and east India.

The group members were involved in larger criminal conspiracy for raising funds for committing terrorist acts and furthering jihadi ideology

Hasan and Mosaraf Hossen taken to New Delhi for further interrogation