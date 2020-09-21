STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Bribery case: Clean chit to Thachankary

Though the complainant had submitted an audio tape along with the plaint, Sharavanan later told the Vigilance that he had not recorded the conversation. 

Published: 21st September 2020 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 03:53 AM   |  A+A-

Tomin J Thachankary

Kerala Crime Branch chief Tomin J Thachankary (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Sunday gave a clean chit to DGP Tomin J Thachankary in the bribery case. The case pertains to Thachankary allegedly taking bribe of Rs 3 lakh from then Palakkad Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Sharavanan, while he was serving as the transport commissioner. According to the investigating agency, no evidence could be found to prove the charges levelled against Thachankary. 

Though the complainant had submitted an audio tape along with the plaint, Sharavanan later told the Vigilance that he had not recorded the conversation. The special investigation unit also could not find the phone alleged to have been used by Thachankary while asking for the bribe. The team reported their findings to a Vigilance Court in Thiruvananthapuram, while also recommending a department-level probe against the controversial police officer. The case was registered when Jacob Thomas was heading the VACB. 

Thachankary, who is facing trial in another vigilance case on disproportionate assets, was recently promoted to the rank of DGP after the retirement of B S Mohammed Yasin. The ongoing vigilance cases are said to have prevented the government from appointing Thachankary to the cadre-post of VACB director. Instead, he was appointed as the Chairman and Managing Director of the Kerala Financial Corporation. The 1987-batch IPS officer is the senior-most police officer in the state after State Police Chief Loknath Behera.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bribery case
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi and Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Members of various farmers' organizations burn an effigy during a protest over agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp