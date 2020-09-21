CPI comes out against CPM over exclusion from Sree Narayana Guru statue unveiling

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Discontent is brewing in the CPI over the disrespect shown to its members, including people's representatives, by the CPM. The CPI, the second major ally in the ruling LDF, has openly alleged that its members are excluded from major government functions.

CPI district secretary GR Anil said the exclusion of CPI members will not do good in a democratic set up.

The immediate provocation for Anil was the exclusion of people's representatives of the CPI from the unveiling of the statue of Sree Narayana Guru on the Observatory Hills in the heart of the city.

The CPI and the governments which had its participation had taken the lead to put the ideals of Guru into practice, he said.

But the "custom" of keeping out CPI representatives was repeated at the Guru statue unveiling as well.

"The exclusion of Deputy Speaker V Sasi and former minister and present MLA C Divakaran is highly condemnable," Anil said in a statement.

The party representatives failed to get an invite for other functions as well, like the inauguration of the Emergency Care and Trauma Care Centre at the Government Medical College Hospital and the launch of Life Mission projects.

"We remind them that such unilateral stands will not do good in a democratic set up. The CPI which upholded Guru's ideals has a major role in the formation of New Kerala," Anil said.