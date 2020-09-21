STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

CPI comes out against CPM over exclusion from Sree Narayana Guru statue unveiling

The CPI, the second major ally in the ruling LDF, has openly alleged that its members are excluded from major government functions.

Published: 21st September 2020 01:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 01:37 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran at the Janayugom function in Thiruvananthapuram

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran at a function in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Discontent is brewing in the CPI over the disrespect shown to its members, including people's representatives, by the CPM. The CPI, the second major ally in the ruling LDF, has openly alleged that its members are excluded from major government functions.

CPI district secretary GR Anil said the exclusion of CPI members will not do good in a democratic set up.

The immediate provocation for Anil was the exclusion of people's representatives of the CPI from the unveiling of the statue of Sree Narayana Guru on the Observatory Hills in the heart of the city.     

The CPI and the governments which had its participation had taken the lead to put the ideals of Guru into practice, he said.

But the "custom" of keeping out CPI representatives was repeated at the Guru statue unveiling as well.

"The exclusion of Deputy Speaker V Sasi and former minister and present MLA C Divakaran is highly condemnable," Anil said in a statement.

The party representatives failed to get an invite for other functions as well, like the inauguration of the Emergency Care and Trauma Care Centre at the Government Medical College Hospital and the launch of Life Mission projects.  

"We remind them that such unilateral stands will not do good in a democratic set up. The CPI which upholded Guru's ideals has a major role in the formation of New Kerala," Anil said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GR Anil CPI CPM LDF Sree narayana guru statue
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi and Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Members of various farmers' organizations burn an effigy during a protest over agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp