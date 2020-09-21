Kunhalikutty playing with expats’ lives: CPM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM has sharpened its attack against Muslim League and the UDF alleging that IUML leader Kunhalikutty’s statement that the Quran and dates were not brought to the state through legal channels amounts to declaring that the UAE is a ‘smuggler country’.

By saying this, IUML national secretary is playing with the lives of Malayali expatriates who are earning their livelihood there.

“The Quran and dates were sent by the UAE to their consulate with Customs clearance. By alleging that the Quran copies and dates sent by the UAE government were a cover for gold smuggling, Kunhalikutty has declared the country as a smuggler nation,” a statement issued by the CPM state secretariat said. It asked Kunhalikutty to hand over the relevant evidence to the NIA.