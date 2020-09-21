STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Minister orders daily oxygen audit 

The Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd has been asked to carry out the oxygen audit with the help of the control room set up at the health directorate, she said. 

Published: 21st September 2020 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

K K Shailaja

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the first time in the state, a doctor who had tested positive for Covid-19 passed away on Sunday even as the daily case count climbed a new high with 4,696 fresh cases. However, the health department said the death audit committee needs to confirm whether the Thiruvananthapuram-based doctor died because of Covid.

With cases continuing to spiral upwards, Health Minister K K Shailaja, while assuring there is no shortage of medical oxygen in the state, has called for an oxygen audit at treatment centres on a daily basis.  “It is estimated that the state needs 7.63 metric tonnes of medical oxygen. Through various means, 177 metric tonnes of oxygen has been stocked. For those under home care, 21,000 fingertip pulse oximeters have also been distributed,” Shailaja said. 

The Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd has been asked to carry out the oxygen audit with the help of the control room set up at the health directorate, she said. “The audit will cover Covid patients who are on ventilators as well as those in wards and other departments requiring some form of respiratory support. It will also keep a tab on the oxygen available at a treatment centre,” she said.  

The health department said instructions were given to ensure oxygen cylinder availability at various levels, from community health centres to family health sub-centres and at the taluk, district and general hospitals. Adequate supply of oxygen will also be ensured in ambulances. The move follows a finding that the number of people availing oxygenation in hospital settings is rising in the state. Of the 4,696 new Covid cases, local transmission accounted for 4,425 cases, the highest so far, while sources of infection of 459 patients remained unknown. Those who turned positive include 181 returnees, 80 healthcare workers and 10 INHS staff. Sixteen Covid deaths were confirmed on the day, taking the toll to 535. 

