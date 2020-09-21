STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Strong wind wreaks havoc at Edathala in just under a minute

Many trees, electric posts uprooted and houses damaged; no human casualties reported

Published: 21st September 2020 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

Local residents with the help of a few migrant workers clearing the uprooted trees from a road in teh village I A Sanesh

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: An unexpected monsoon wind that blew across Edathala around 7.45am on Sunday, wreaked havoc in the pristine village near Aluva. The strong wind which lasted less than a minute uprooted several trees, damaged houses and overturned vehicles. Thankfully, there were no human casualties. 

“Almost a 2.5km area was completely affected. Several electric posts were damaged after the uprooted trees fell on them. Luckily, no one was injured. However, several poor families who lived in dilapidated houses lost their home,” said Edathala native Ameen Abdul Khader.

“I lost Jathi trees that were planted by my father more than 50 years ago. Although the wind lasted only a few seconds, it uprooted almost 14 trees. Our housemaid Anitha suffered an injury on her forehead after a tree fell close to our home. She was rushed to the hospital. The cut required seven stitches,” said Anis Ahamed, another resident. 

The Edathala grama panchayat is planning to repair the affected houses in the coming weeks. “It is saddening to see that many poor families were forced to bear the brunt of the wind. We have shifted them to their relatives’ homes and will take up the basic repair works of their homes soon,” said Sajitha Abbas, president, Edathala grama panchayat.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
monsoon wind edathala
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi and Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Members of various farmers' organizations burn an effigy during a protest over agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp