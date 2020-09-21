Watch | KSRTC MD dons role of a bus driver, video an instant hit

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSRTC MD Biju Prabhakar on Monday donned the role of a driver as he drove the vehicle to connect with the colleagues. Wearing a casual attire, he drove an Ashok Leyland model bus from the city depot and took it along the Kovalam- Kazhakoottam bypass and Shanghumugham-Vettukad road for almost two hours.

He was accompanied by his colleagues in the social media cell, who not only filmed the driving, but also made a troll video which became an instant hit on the KSRTC’s social media platforms.

Biju Prabhakar said he had renewed his heavy vehicle licence after becoming the MD. Earlier, KB Ganesh Kumar drove a KSRTC bus when he became the Transport Minister. Tomin J Thachankary too demonstrated his skill as a conductor when he was heading the organisation a couple of years ago.