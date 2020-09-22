25-year-old man found dead on Kerala beach, police suspect murder

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Mystery surrounds the death of a youth at Pallathamkulangara near Kuzhupilly beach, Vypin. Police suspect it to be a case of murder after spotting injuries on the body and an investigation is on. Pranav, 25, has been identified as the deceased.

According to the police, the body was found on Tuesday morning. "The fishermen in the area first spotted the body around 4.30 pm. Wooden sticks and pieces of a tube light were recovered from the spot," said a police officer.

As per the statement of his family members, a few friends of Pranav summoned him from the house early in the morning. He was later found dead on the beach. "The exact reason behind the death is unknown. An investigation of the people who called him from his house has begun," said police.

The Munambom police registered a case and the investigation is underway.