STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Guruvayur Rail Overbridge: Construction to begin by October

Since the railway gate opens and closes more than 30 times daily, the stretch is a bottleneck for passengers, particularly during the festival season.

Published: 22nd September 2020 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Guruvayur

Guruvayur

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

THRISSUR: At long last, the construction of Guruvayur Rail Overbridge (ROB) will begin by October. Being built at a cost of Rs23.45 crore, the RoB -- which will run parallel above the Guruvayur-Choondal Road -- is expected to ensure smooth movement of traffic, especially during the peak hours when the stretch is chock-a-block. Since the railway gate opens and closes more than 30 times daily, the stretch is a bottleneck for passengers, particularly during the festival season.

The Roads and Bridges' Development Corporation of Kerala (RBDCK) is the implementing agency of the project.

Though the agency had prepared the draft project report (DPR) in 2013, it has been bogged down by legal hassles over acquiring land for the purpose.

The 517.32 m RoB -- its width has been slightly altered to 10.15 m from the original 8.4 m -- will have footpaths on both sides.

Clearing the decks for construction, District Collector S Shanavas had last week handed over documents of land acquired for the purpose to the RBDCK.

"We have completed the land acquisition for the project. Thirty cents of land on either side of the road have been acquired. We are planning to commence construction by October first week," said K V Abdul Khader, MLA, Guruvayur.

The tendering process of the KIIFB-funded project is almost over.

"The bids had been opened on September 9. Currently, four companies have submitted bids. Pre-qualification proceedings have already started. The finance bid will be opened on September 30 and subsequently, the agreement will be signed with the contracting firm," he said.

Right from the time that a railway station had been established at Guruvayur, there have been calls for an RoB there.

However, the issue got delayed on account of issues pertaining to land acquisition. Railways have given the green light for constructing RoB above railway tracks.

More from Kerala
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Guruvayur Rail Overbridge Guruvayur
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Schools were reopened for 9-12 standard students under unlock 4.0 guidelines in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)
Unlock 4: Schools and colleges partially reopen in some states after 6 months
Tourists visiting the Taj Mahal after six months in Agra (Photo | AP)
Unlock 4: Taj Mahal, Agra Fort reopen for tourists amid strict COVID 19 safety measures
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp