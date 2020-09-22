Guruvayur Rail Overbridge: Construction to begin by October

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: At long last, the construction of Guruvayur Rail Overbridge (ROB) will begin by October. Being built at a cost of Rs23.45 crore, the RoB -- which will run parallel above the Guruvayur-Choondal Road -- is expected to ensure smooth movement of traffic, especially during the peak hours when the stretch is chock-a-block. Since the railway gate opens and closes more than 30 times daily, the stretch is a bottleneck for passengers, particularly during the festival season.

The Roads and Bridges' Development Corporation of Kerala (RBDCK) is the implementing agency of the project.

Though the agency had prepared the draft project report (DPR) in 2013, it has been bogged down by legal hassles over acquiring land for the purpose.

The 517.32 m RoB -- its width has been slightly altered to 10.15 m from the original 8.4 m -- will have footpaths on both sides.

Clearing the decks for construction, District Collector S Shanavas had last week handed over documents of land acquired for the purpose to the RBDCK.

"We have completed the land acquisition for the project. Thirty cents of land on either side of the road have been acquired. We are planning to commence construction by October first week," said K V Abdul Khader, MLA, Guruvayur.

The tendering process of the KIIFB-funded project is almost over.

"The bids had been opened on September 9. Currently, four companies have submitted bids. Pre-qualification proceedings have already started. The finance bid will be opened on September 30 and subsequently, the agreement will be signed with the contracting firm," he said.

Right from the time that a railway station had been established at Guruvayur, there have been calls for an RoB there.

However, the issue got delayed on account of issues pertaining to land acquisition. Railways have given the green light for constructing RoB above railway tracks.