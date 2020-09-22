In fallout of protests, cops in Capital test Covid positive

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The expert prediction that the protests in which a large number of people take part without following the Covid-19 protocol would increase the spread of infection has come true with several policemen involved in the protest control here testing positive on Monday. Youth Congress Alappuzha district president Tijin Joseph who led the protest in the district also tested positive.

People coming from various places mixing up, forming a crowd and having close contact are the riskiest combination an epidemic can have, said core member of state’s Covid-19 task force Dr Mohammad Asheel. According to him, the political parties were playing a deadly game risking the lives of several families.Police and protesters have faced each other in close proximity for almost 10 days. However, Covid-19 infection has been mostly reported among the police. According to Dr Asheel, testing of protesters could be minimal. “Only the symptomatic would undergo testing whereas the asymptomatic people would go around and spread the disease to the most vulnerable,” he said.

Around 20 police officers, including an assistant commissioner, tested positive for Covid-19 in Thiruvananthapuram district on Monday. City Police Commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyay went into home quarantine after his personal security officer was found to be infected, following which South Zone IG Harshita Attaluri took over the charge of the city police commissionerate. Cantonment ACP D S Suneesh Babu tested positive hours after he was on duty at the chief minister’s function to unveil the statue of Sree Narayanaguru at Kanakakunnu Palace ground on Monday.

He was in charge of controlling protests held in front of the Secretariat. It was in his official vehicle that the police had transported Congress leaders such as MLAs Shafi Parambil and K S Sabarinadhan after they staged a sit-in protest in front of the police headquarters on Friday. The contact list of the ACP would be long and complicated. Both Congress and BJP held several protests in front of the Secretariat demanding resignation of Minister K T Jaleel last week. The protests without following the Covid-19 protocol were criticised by the chief minister and High Court. Health department has an uphill task in contact tracing, said an officer.

Seven of the 50 police officers who were tested in the Special Armed Police camp in Peroorkada were found to be infected. Their sources of infection remain unknown as they were deployed at protest venues. As many as 11 police officers from Thumba police station also tested positive three days after the first case was reported from the station. Reports said family members of some of the police officers were also infected.