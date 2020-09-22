STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

In fallout of protests, cops in Capital test Covid positive

ACP among 20 officers who got infected; Covid task force member says close encounters with protesters coming from various places prove dangerous for police personnel

Published: 22nd September 2020 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

COVID testing

A medic conducting rapid COVID-19 test. (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The expert prediction that the protests in which a large number of people take part without following the Covid-19 protocol would increase the spread of infection has come true with several policemen involved in the protest control here testing positive on Monday. Youth Congress Alappuzha district president Tijin Joseph who led the protest in the district also tested positive. 

People coming from various places mixing up, forming a crowd and having close contact are the riskiest combination an epidemic can have, said core member of state’s Covid-19 task force Dr Mohammad Asheel. According to him, the political parties were playing a deadly game risking the lives of several families.Police and protesters have faced each other in close proximity for almost 10 days. However, Covid-19 infection has been mostly reported among the police. According to Dr Asheel, testing of protesters could be minimal. “Only the symptomatic would undergo testing whereas the asymptomatic people would go around and spread the disease to the most vulnerable,” he said. 

Around 20 police officers, including an assistant commissioner, tested positive for Covid-19 in Thiruvananthapuram district on Monday. City Police Commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyay went into home quarantine after his personal security officer was found to be infected, following which South Zone IG Harshita Attaluri took over the charge of the city police commissionerate. Cantonment ACP D S Suneesh Babu tested positive hours after he was on duty at the chief minister’s function to unveil the statue of Sree Narayanaguru at Kanakakunnu Palace ground on Monday.

He was in charge of controlling protests held in front of the Secretariat. It was in his official vehicle that the police had transported Congress leaders such as MLAs Shafi Parambil and K S Sabarinadhan after they staged a sit-in protest in front of the police headquarters on Friday. The contact list of the ACP would be long and complicated. Both Congress and BJP held several protests in front of the Secretariat demanding resignation of Minister K T Jaleel last week. The protests without following the Covid-19 protocol were criticised by the chief minister and High Court. Health department has an uphill task in contact tracing, said an officer. 

Seven of the 50 police officers who were tested in the Special Armed Police camp in Peroorkada were found to be infected. Their sources of infection remain unknown as they were deployed at protest venues. As many as 11 police officers from Thumba police station also tested positive three days after the first case was reported from the station. Reports said family members of some of the police officers were also infected.

More from Kerala
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Schools were reopened for 9-12 standard students under unlock 4.0 guidelines in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)
Unlock 4: Schools and colleges partially reopen in some states after 6 months
Tourists visiting the Taj Mahal after six months in Agra (Photo | AP)
Unlock 4: Taj Mahal, Agra Fort reopen for tourists amid strict COVID 19 safety measures
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp