STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala to wait for GST Council decision on compensation issue

Kerala’s final position on the GST compensation issue will be based on the GST Council’s decision, Finance Minister Thomas Isaac has said. 

Published: 22nd September 2020 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Finance Minister TM Thomas Isaac

Kerala Finance Minister TM Thomas Isaac (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala’s final position on the GST compensation issue will be based on the GST Council’s decision, Finance Minister Thomas Isaac has said. He was responding to media reports that a majority of the states have communicated their choice on the two options suggested by the central government to meet the compensation deficit.   According to the reports, 21 states/Union Territories have chosen option one - borrowing `97,000 crore through an RBI facilitated window -  ahead of the October 5 deadline. The next meeting of the Council is scheduled for the same day.

“Kerala will not change our stand and will wait for the GST Council to discuss the matter and take a final call. We will not respond to the ultimatum given by the Central government,” Isaac told TNIE.    “The GST Council is the appropriate body to make a decision and it has not given an ultimatum to members. The Central Government, a member of the council, has made a suggestion in the last meeting. Let the council discuss it and decide about the option...and then we will choose,” he said.  

Kerala had earlier written to the centre saying that the two options were unacceptable for it. Isaac did not hide his displeasure over the union government which did not take the states into confidence. “Let the centre stop talking to the press and speak to the states instead. Since the last meeting there have been about five such instances in which the centre passed information through the media. This is not the way to run the council. Let them communicate formally with the states,” he said.

By now it seems that Kerala is fighting a losing battle against the Centre on the compensation issue. Kerala was a participant of the virtual meeting of six non-BJP ruled states on August 31 which decided to reject both the options put forward by the Central government. Other states which participated in the meeting were Punjab, Delhi, Chattisgarh, West Bengal and Telangana.

More from Kerala
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GST Council GST compensation Kerala GST Thomas Isaac
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Schools were reopened for 9-12 standard students under unlock 4.0 guidelines in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)
Unlock 4: Schools and colleges partially reopen in some states after 6 months
Tourists visiting the Taj Mahal after six months in Agra (Photo | AP)
Unlock 4: Taj Mahal, Agra Fort reopen for tourists amid strict COVID 19 safety measures
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp