Kerala to wait for GST Council decision on compensation issue

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala’s final position on the GST compensation issue will be based on the GST Council’s decision, Finance Minister Thomas Isaac has said. He was responding to media reports that a majority of the states have communicated their choice on the two options suggested by the central government to meet the compensation deficit. According to the reports, 21 states/Union Territories have chosen option one - borrowing `97,000 crore through an RBI facilitated window - ahead of the October 5 deadline. The next meeting of the Council is scheduled for the same day.

“Kerala will not change our stand and will wait for the GST Council to discuss the matter and take a final call. We will not respond to the ultimatum given by the Central government,” Isaac told TNIE. “The GST Council is the appropriate body to make a decision and it has not given an ultimatum to members. The Central Government, a member of the council, has made a suggestion in the last meeting. Let the council discuss it and decide about the option...and then we will choose,” he said.

Kerala had earlier written to the centre saying that the two options were unacceptable for it. Isaac did not hide his displeasure over the union government which did not take the states into confidence. “Let the centre stop talking to the press and speak to the states instead. Since the last meeting there have been about five such instances in which the centre passed information through the media. This is not the way to run the council. Let them communicate formally with the states,” he said.

By now it seems that Kerala is fighting a losing battle against the Centre on the compensation issue. Kerala was a participant of the virtual meeting of six non-BJP ruled states on August 31 which decided to reject both the options put forward by the Central government. Other states which participated in the meeting were Punjab, Delhi, Chattisgarh, West Bengal and Telangana.