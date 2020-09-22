One fisherman dies, another missing as boat capsizes off Kollam coast

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: A fisherman died and the boat owner went missing after a boat capsized in the rough sea off Kollam coast in Azheekal on Tuesday morning. The boat, Diya, which had left from Srayikkadu, met with the accident.



A total of five fishermen were onboard a traditional boat that had ventured into the sea at early morning.



The deceased have been identified as Sudhan, a native of Srayikkadu and the boat owner Ashok is missing after the incident.



Fishing was temporarily banned here due to rough seas. The boat that went fishing in violation of the ban was involved in the accident.