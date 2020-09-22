STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rain-related incidents claim 4 lives in 3 districts

In Malappuram, the body of Jithesh of Pallikkal, who had been washed away by torrent at Neerolpalam Thurakkal Kadavil,  was retrieved from the river on Monday.

Published: 22nd September 2020 05:14 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though the intensity of the low-pressure-induced rain on Monday weakened considerably in central and south Kerala, the situation continues to remain grim in several northern districts where the water level in rivers and reservoirs remains precarious without any immediate signs of receding. A yellow alert, warning of moderate rain, was sounded in  seven districts for Tuesday.Four people were killed in various rain-related incidents in the state. Two persons died and 12 houses were destroyed in rain-related accidents in Kasaragod.  Chandrasekharan, 37, of Madhur panchayat and  Sudhan, 50, drowned in two separate incidents.

In Malappuram, the body of Jithesh of Pallikkal, who had been washed away by torrent at Neerolpalam Thurakkal Kadavil,  was retrieved from the river on Monday. In Thiruvananthapuram, fisherman Abraham Kora, 63, of Thumba  died after the country boat  in which he and six others had ventured into the sea capsized in strong waves. In Idukki, seven people were pulled out to safety by fire force and NDRF personnel after their canoe sunk.

The people, especially those in the northern districts heaved a sigh of relief as the possibility of another flood-like situation emerging became remote. In the last 24 hours ended 8.30am on Monday, Hosdurg in Kasaragod and Vythiri in Wayanad recorded the highest rainfall of 9cm followed by Idukki and Nedumangad in Thiruvananthapuram with 8cm. 

Meanwhile, in Ernakulam, strong winds and rain destroyed two houses while inflicting partial damage on five houses. District Collector S Suhas, who visited the affected areas, said  relief measures will be initiated. In Wayanad,  three spillway shutters of Banasura Sagar Dam have been raised by 73 cm following heavy rain in the catchment areas. Now, the water discharge from the dam is 62.5 cubic meter per second. The district collector has given nod to discharge up to 150 cubic metre per second.   The India Meteorology Department has forecast strong winds with speeds touching 45-55 kmph along and off the Kerala Coast and fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea.

Alert in 7 districts
Yellow alert in Kannur, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kasaragod for Tuesday.
Two drown in Kasaragod. 
In Malappuram, body of a man who was washed away at Neerolpalam Thurakkal Kadavil retrieved on Monday. 
In Thiruvananthapuram, a fisherman died after the country boat in which he and six others ventured into the sea capsized in strong waves.

