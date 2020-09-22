Two arrested in Kerala for bringing 200 kilograms of ganja from Andhra Pradesh in car

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Excise seized 203 kilograms of ganja smuggled in two cars at Balaramapuram on Tuesday.

It is the second major drug haul in Thiruvananthapuram after the seizure of a container truck carrying 500 kilograms of ganja in Attingal in the first week of September.

In Tuesday’s operation the Excise officers chased the drug gang in two cars returning from Andhra Pradesh after it entered the state border.

The Toyota Innova cars were waylaid at Kodinada near Balaramapuram junction.

"Though the car hit the divider the accused tried to drive over. They even hit our vehicle," said the Excise enforcement inspector, Anil Kumar.

Two among drug traffickers were over powered while the other two ran away.

The arrested have been identified as Jomis (38) of Medical College and Suresh Kumar (32) of Vanchiyoor.

According to Anil Kumar, constant observation of the drug lobbies in the district proved decisive in getting the lead.