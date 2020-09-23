Kerala Agriculture Minister VS Sunil Kumar tests COVID-19 positive, third minister in cabinet
Published: 23rd September 2020 12:09 PM | Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 12:09 PM
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Agriculture Minister VS Sunil Kumar has been confirmed with COVID-19. He is the third minister in the Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet to have been infected by the viral disease.
The minister's personal staff and those who came in direct contact with him have been directed to undergo quarantine.
Finance Minister Thomas Isaac and Industries Minister EP Jayarajan were earlier tested positive for the disease.