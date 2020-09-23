STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

LIFE Mission project case: Kerala government orders vigilance probe 

Wadakkanchery MLA Anil Akkara said that the vigilance probe could not be accepted. The vigilance probe was announced at a time when the CBI was coming up with an investigation.

Published: 23rd September 2020 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

LIFE mission project

A housing colony built as part of the LIFE mission for the fishing community.(File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government has ordered a vigilance probe into the allegations pertaining to the irregularities in the LIFE( Livelihood, Inclusion and Financial Empowerment) Mission project at Wadakkanchery in Thrissur district. The order was issued by Home secretary TK Jose to the Vigilance director late Tuesday. 

As per the order, the allegations regarding the bribery related to the project and the deal with the Red Crescent authority will also be investigated. The government issued the order following a month-long controversy and allegations by the Opposition parties in which many political leaders and officers accepted bribes for the implementation of the project. 

Meanwhile, Wadakkanchery MLA Anil Akkara said that the vigilance probe could not be accepted. The vigilance probe was announced at a time when the CBI was coming up with an investigation.

ALSO READ | Allegation against Life Mission ploy to tarnish government: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

The final agreement for the project of the state government to construct the housing scheme with the hospital at Wadakkanchery in Thrissur district was signed between UAE Consulate and Unitac Builders. As per the norms in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the contract should be signed between Red crescent authority based in UAE and Unitac builders.

The controversial agreement was signed on July 31, 2019, between UAE Consul General and Unitac builders managing partner Santosh Eapen. The agreement was to construct a housing complex and hospital on the government land. 

On July 11, 2019, UV Jose, LIFE Mission Chief Executive Officer under state government signed the MoU with Red crescent authority which is selected as the consultancy for the implementation of the project. However, the final agreement did not specify who the project consultant would be. 

The deal between the UAE Red Crescent Authority and the state government stated that the MoU would form a framework so that the Red crescent would provide 1 crore UAE dirham to the state for constructing housing complexes and hospitals. 

ALSO READ | Life Mission: Make papers of deal public, says Chennithala

However, the UAE Consulate was involved in the two agreements with the builder directly. One is a contract worth Rs 14.24 crore ( 70 lakh UAE dirham) with Unitac builders for the housing complex and other is the contract for a women and children hospital adjacent to the plot for Rs 6.10 crore ( 30 lakh UAE dirham) Unitac' sister company Sane ventures in Ernakulam.

The controversy on the deal was triggered after allegations that a large sum of money was handed over as commission to the facilitators of the project.This comes following the revelation of a key accused of gold smuggling case , Swapna Suresh to National Investigation Agency that she allegedly received Rs 1 crore as commission from the builder.

More from Kerala.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LIFE Mission project Vigilance probe Kerala government Kerala
India Matters
Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bill to help in curbing misuse of foreign donations passed in Lok Sabha
Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Malaysia are among the are 36 countries which provide e-visa facility. (Representational Image)
16 countries provide visa-free entry to Indian passport holders: Centre
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
UP Film City to come up in 1,000-acres land along Yamuna Expressway
Workstation and vacation can go hand in hand, thanks to the new found meaning of 'WFH'
WFH now stands for 'working from hills' for some Hyderabad techies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi also called for creating new opprotunities in Northeast | PiB
Without comprehensive reforms, UN faces 'crisis of confidence': PM Narendra Modi
Normal life was disrupted in Sakleshpur, Alur and Arkalgud taluk following heavy rains. (File photo| PTI)
Mumbai Rains: City and suburbs halted due to severe water-logging
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp