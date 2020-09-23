STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Move to destabilise Left govt: Kodiyeri

CPM State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan alleged the ongoing protests across the state are part of a move by the Congress and the BJP to destabilise the Left government. 

Published: 23rd September 2020 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 05:56 AM

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan alleged the ongoing protests across the state are part of a move by the Congress and the BJP to destabilise the Left government. He said the UDF is worried about the LDF-led government’s achievement and that’s why an attempt is being made to sabotage ruling dispensation. In this attempt, the Congress is joined by the BJP.Inaugurating the party’s dharna in front of the General Post Office to protest the anti-farmer policies of the Union government, Kodiyeri demanded the suspension of opposition MPs,  including CPM’s Elamaram Kareem and K K Ragesh, should be withdrawn immediately. 

“The Centre was taking revenge by suspending MPs who raised their voice against the farm bills. The Modi government has once again proved that it is afraid of dissent. The Centre is destroying the agriculture sector by handing it to corporates on a platter. Only the Left has come forward to oppose the move,” said Kodiyeri. The CPM secretary said the BJP government is cheating the country’s farmers. 

