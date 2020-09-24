STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Accept, encourage home treatment: Pinarayi to people

The state reported 5,376 cases on Wednesday, taking the number of active cases to 42,786.

Published: 24th September 2020 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File photo| Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Chief  Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged people to accept and encourage home-based treatment for Covid-19 as fresh cases in the state crossed the 5,000-mark for the first time and the daily death count touched 20, the highest so far. The recent uptick of cases has triggered concerns that the health system might get overwhelmed if every infected person avails hospital care.

“Home-based management of Covid patients is allowed in the state. But it has been noted that despite adequate facilities in their houses, many people demand hospital care. Sometimes the pressure exerted by one’s family members or even neighbours could be the reason. At a time when cases are spiralling, it’s better to choose home-based management,” Pinarayi told mediapersons.

The state reported 5,376 cases on Wednesday, taking the number of active cases to 42,786.Stressing that unwanted fear was stopping most patients from opting for home treatment, the CM added that, like in quarantine, all one needs to do is to listen to the advice of health workers.“If the patients follow the advice of health officials from time to time, then there is nothing to worry about.

Also, if a patient chooses home-based treatment, it will reduce his/her stress and anxieties about Covid to a great extent. Another advantage is that it will ensure that those who really need hospital care will get it. They include those with Covid-related complications and those suffering from other ailments,” the CM said. 

Earlier, Pinarayi said the number of deaths among young people due to Covid is climbing slowly. Mentioning the risks involved in leading protests during the time of the pandemic, the CM said it has been confirmed that many leaders and workers of various political outfits have been infected since September 11.   

Gaming addiction rises among children
Unsuspecting parents who leave their children unsupervised would be shocked by statistics that prove that online gaming has doubled over the past few months, largely due to children bunking virtual classes. 

More from Kerala.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan COVID 19
India Matters
Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and other Opposition leaders before addressing the media, after a meeting with President Ramnath Kovind over the recent farm sector reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Rajya Sabha clears 15 bills in two days amidst Opposition’s boycott
Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor. (Photo | Instagram)
Drugs probe: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, other top actresses
Advocate Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Contempt case: Prashant Bhushan summoned by bar council of Delhi
Eighty-two-year-old Bilkis. (Photo| Youtube screengrab)
Shaheen Bagh's 'dadi' Bilkis makes it to TIME's list of 100 influential people

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump refuses to promise peaceful transfer of power if he loses US elections
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp