Accept, encourage home treatment: Pinarayi to people

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged people to accept and encourage home-based treatment for Covid-19 as fresh cases in the state crossed the 5,000-mark for the first time and the daily death count touched 20, the highest so far. The recent uptick of cases has triggered concerns that the health system might get overwhelmed if every infected person avails hospital care.

“Home-based management of Covid patients is allowed in the state. But it has been noted that despite adequate facilities in their houses, many people demand hospital care. Sometimes the pressure exerted by one’s family members or even neighbours could be the reason. At a time when cases are spiralling, it’s better to choose home-based management,” Pinarayi told mediapersons.

The state reported 5,376 cases on Wednesday, taking the number of active cases to 42,786.Stressing that unwanted fear was stopping most patients from opting for home treatment, the CM added that, like in quarantine, all one needs to do is to listen to the advice of health workers.“If the patients follow the advice of health officials from time to time, then there is nothing to worry about.

Also, if a patient chooses home-based treatment, it will reduce his/her stress and anxieties about Covid to a great extent. Another advantage is that it will ensure that those who really need hospital care will get it. They include those with Covid-related complications and those suffering from other ailments,” the CM said.

Earlier, Pinarayi said the number of deaths among young people due to Covid is climbing slowly. Mentioning the risks involved in leading protests during the time of the pandemic, the CM said it has been confirmed that many leaders and workers of various political outfits have been infected since September 11.

