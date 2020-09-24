Cabinet okays proposals to ease building curbs

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cabinet has approved draft proposals to allow taller buildings and unlock more land for larger buildings in the state. The government plans to amend the Kerala Municipality Building Rules and Kerala Panchayat Building Rules of 2019.The first proposal is to reduce the requirement of a 10-metre road to a eight-metre road for constructing hospitals, educational institutions, offices, auditoriums of over 18,000-sqft area. If the proposal becomes a law, it would pave way for the constructions in lands hitherto barred due to restriction in road width.

Another proposal is to calculate the floor area ratio (FAR) based on floor area instead of the built-up area. FAR is the ratio of a building’s total floor area to the size of the land on which it is built. It determines the height allowed for the building. By using floor area, builders will get higher FAR and reduce the expenditure per project. The rules amended in 2019 gave rise to various complaints from builders and engineers. The Cabinet note said the new proposals were to address these very complaints.

State may challenge farm bills before SC

T’Puram: The state Cabinet on Wednesday decided to seek legal advice to challenge the farms bills passed by the Parliament before the Supreme Court. Since agriculture and its market are considered state subject, the bills introduced by the Centre are a clear encroachment upon the powers of states and against the spirit of cooperative federalism, the Cabinet meeting held. Earlier, the Punjab government had passed an ordinance against the farm bills. The three Bills - The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 had replaced ordinances promulgated by the Centre earlier.

Govt mulls defamation case against newspapers

T’Puram: The government will seek legal opinion on whether defamation charges can be brought against newspapers which had ‘deliberately’ published ‘misleading’ reports on the fire incident at the Secretariat here on August 25. This was decided at the cabinet meeting on Wednesday. As per the cabinet, the dailies in question carried defamatory reports against those involved in the discharge of their official duties. “In the aftermath of the fire incident, some newspapers distorted facts to suggest that the chief minister and the chief secretary were behind it to destroy evidence. This amounts to defaming the entire ruling establishment and misleading society,” Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. It was also decided to lodge a complaint with the Press Council of India and other appropriate forums against the newspapers concerned.

Ease of doing business: State moots licence within 7 working days

T’Puram: To facilitate ease of doing business in the state, the cabinet has approved a draft bill which will ensure issuing of all licences required for small or medium ventures within seven working days of receiving the application. The investor needs to complete the formalities within a year. The government will take the ordinance route to amend the Kerala Micro Small Medium Enterprises Facilitation Act, 2019. A web-based platform called Kerala Single Window Interface for Fast and Transparent Clearance has been modified to facilitate immediate clearance for investment proposals of up to Rs 10 crore.