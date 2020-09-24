STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Chennithala poses three questions to CM Pinarayi after cancellation of Sprinklr deal

Chennithala also demanded to know why the LDF government is protecting the interests of Swapna Suresh, the key accused in the gold smuggling case

Published: 24th September 2020 02:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 02:50 PM   |  A+A-

UDF chairman Ramesh Chennithala

UDF chairman Ramesh Chennithala (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has posed three questions to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the cancellation of the Sprinklr deal. He demanded to know why the Sprinklr deal was cancelled, how many peoples' health details have been utilized by the software and how the state government benefited from the contract. Chennithala was speaking to reporters at Indira Bhavan on Thursday.

While the Sprinklr deal has been cancelled on Thursday, Chennithala cast aspersions against the LDF government citing that the C-DIT which has been entrusted with the data transaction has not done anything so far. He maintained that whatever allegations he had raised over the last several months have been clear like daylight.

Meanwhile, a day after Chennithala stepped down as a special invitee from the Life Mission Task Force, he said he received the documents pertaining to the Rs 20 crore Life Mission project at Wadakkanchery.

"I had given two letters to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking the details on the MoU on the Life Mission project. I did not hear from him for more than 45 days and on the day when I gave the resignation, he sent the documents. Why can't the LDF government upload the documents on the website of Life Mission and the local bodies?" asked Chennithala.

He also demanded to know why the LDF government is protecting the interests of Swapna Suresh, the key accused in the gold smuggling case. A day after the LDF government announced a vigilance probe in the Life Mission, Chennithala said it is certain that Pinarayi ordered a preliminary level probe reluctantly for fear of corruption being unearthed. While reiterating the need for a CBI probe, Chennithala said the Opposition will continue its relentless battle against the corrupt practices of the LDF government.

More from Kerala.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramesh Chennithala Sprinklr deal Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and other Opposition leaders before addressing the media, after a meeting with President Ramnath Kovind over the recent farm sector reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Rajya Sabha clears 15 bills in two days amidst Opposition’s boycott
Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor. (Photo | Instagram)
Drugs probe: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, other top actresses
Advocate Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Contempt case: Prashant Bhushan summoned by bar council of Delhi
Eighty-two-year-old Bilkis. (Photo| Youtube screengrab)
Shaheen Bagh's 'dadi' Bilkis makes it to TIME's list of 100 influential people

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump refuses to promise peaceful transfer of power if he loses US elections
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp