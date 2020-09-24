Chennithala poses three questions to CM Pinarayi after cancellation of Sprinklr deal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has posed three questions to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the cancellation of the Sprinklr deal. He demanded to know why the Sprinklr deal was cancelled, how many peoples' health details have been utilized by the software and how the state government benefited from the contract. Chennithala was speaking to reporters at Indira Bhavan on Thursday.

While the Sprinklr deal has been cancelled on Thursday, Chennithala cast aspersions against the LDF government citing that the C-DIT which has been entrusted with the data transaction has not done anything so far. He maintained that whatever allegations he had raised over the last several months have been clear like daylight.

Meanwhile, a day after Chennithala stepped down as a special invitee from the Life Mission Task Force, he said he received the documents pertaining to the Rs 20 crore Life Mission project at Wadakkanchery.

"I had given two letters to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking the details on the MoU on the Life Mission project. I did not hear from him for more than 45 days and on the day when I gave the resignation, he sent the documents. Why can't the LDF government upload the documents on the website of Life Mission and the local bodies?" asked Chennithala.

He also demanded to know why the LDF government is protecting the interests of Swapna Suresh, the key accused in the gold smuggling case. A day after the LDF government announced a vigilance probe in the Life Mission, Chennithala said it is certain that Pinarayi ordered a preliminary level probe reluctantly for fear of corruption being unearthed. While reiterating the need for a CBI probe, Chennithala said the Opposition will continue its relentless battle against the corrupt practices of the LDF government.