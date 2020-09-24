Covid positive KSU president in soup for giving false identity

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSU state president KM Abhijith landed in soup after he allegedly gave a false name and bogus address to health workers while being subjected to Covid test. He tested positive on Wednesday and is in home quarantine at Pothencode. The incident came to light after Pothencode grama panchayat president K Venugopalan Nair lodged a complaint against Abhijith with the Pothencode police. The complaint said Abhijith had given the name as ‘K M Abhi’ at the hospital, besides providing the address of KSU state secretary Bahul Krishna as his own.

Abhijith had participated in the Opposition protest in front of the Secretariat demanding resignation of Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel last week. The Pothencode police have begun a probe into the complaint. The officers said a case will be registered only after the preliminary probe.

Refuting the charge, Abhijith said it was Bahul Krishna who provided his details at the hospital. “So, he might have thought my identity should not be revealed. Moreover, he had given his own address for me since I was staying at Pothencode for the past two weeks. Now, I am staying alone in a house at Pothencode and have been in self-quarantine for the last seven days. I have informed my friends of my condition and they were asked to quarantine themselves,” he said.