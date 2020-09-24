STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Covid positive KSU president in soup for giving false identity

KSU state president K M Abhijith landed in soup after he allegedly gave a false name and bogus address to health workers while being subjected to Covid test.

Published: 24th September 2020 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

KSU state president KM Abhijith

KSU state president KM Abhijith

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSU state president KM Abhijith landed in soup after he allegedly gave a false name and bogus address to health workers while being subjected to Covid test. He tested positive on Wednesday and is in home quarantine at Pothencode. The incident came to light after Pothencode grama panchayat president K Venugopalan Nair lodged a complaint against Abhijith with the Pothencode police. The complaint said Abhijith had given the name as ‘K M Abhi’ at the hospital, besides providing the address of KSU state secretary Bahul Krishna as his own.

Abhijith had participated in the Opposition protest in front of the Secretariat demanding resignation of Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel last week. The Pothencode police have begun a probe into the complaint. The  officers said a case will be registered only after the preliminary probe.

Refuting the charge, Abhijith said it was  Bahul Krishna who provided his details at the hospital. “So, he might have thought my identity should not be revealed. Moreover, he had given his own address for me since I was staying at Pothencode for the past two weeks. Now, I am staying alone in a house at Pothencode and have been in self-quarantine for the last seven days. I have informed my friends of my condition and they were asked to quarantine themselves,” he said.

More from Kerala.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSU president COVID 19
India Matters
Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and other Opposition leaders before addressing the media, after a meeting with President Ramnath Kovind over the recent farm sector reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Rajya Sabha clears 15 bills in two days amidst Opposition’s boycott
Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor. (Photo | Instagram)
Drugs probe: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, other top actresses
Advocate Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Contempt case: Prashant Bhushan summoned by bar council of Delhi
Eighty-two-year-old Bilkis. (Photo| Youtube screengrab)
Shaheen Bagh's 'dadi' Bilkis makes it to TIME's list of 100 influential people

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump refuses to promise peaceful transfer of power if he loses US elections
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp