Health dept to promote Kasaragod model

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the government pressing for home-based management of Covid patients, the health department is projecting the Kasaragod model for the same. As per a brief report prepared in this regard, the department said the Kasaragod model is worth emulating at the state-level. It has been highlighted that 40 per cent of total cases belonging to asymptomatic and category A in Kasaragod were managed at home.As per the report, patients’ eligibility for home-based care is carefully assessed. Training on clinical management has been provided to all staff and volunteers.

“Every local body is equipped with 20 pulse oximeters for providing to those who can’t afford it. Primary health care team of each local body is educating patients in their respective jurisdictions on red flag signs like trouble in breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, inability to wake up or stay awake and use of pulse oximetry through videos and interactions,” said an official. The official said in Kasaragod, medical officers recorded case sheets of every patient at home twice a day.