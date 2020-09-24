STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Health dept to promote Kasaragod model

With the government pressing for home-based management of Covid patients, the health department is projecting the Kasaragod model for the same.

Published: 24th September 2020 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, covid test

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Express)

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the government pressing for home-based management of Covid patients, the health department is projecting the Kasaragod model for the same. As per a brief report prepared in this regard, the department said the Kasaragod model is worth emulating at the state-level. It has been highlighted that 40 per cent of total cases belonging to asymptomatic and category A in Kasaragod were managed at home.As per the report, patients’ eligibility for home-based care is carefully assessed. Training on clinical management has been provided to all staff and volunteers.

“Every local body is equipped with 20 pulse oximeters for providing to those who can’t afford it. Primary health care team of each local body is educating patients in their respective jurisdictions on red flag signs like trouble in breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, inability to wake up or stay awake and use of pulse oximetry through videos and interactions,” said an official. The official said in Kasaragod, medical officers recorded case sheets of every patient at home twice a day.

More from Kerala.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kasaragod COVID 19
India Matters
Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and other Opposition leaders before addressing the media, after a meeting with President Ramnath Kovind over the recent farm sector reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Rajya Sabha clears 15 bills in two days amidst Opposition’s boycott
Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor. (Photo | Instagram)
Drugs probe: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, other top actresses
Advocate Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Contempt case: Prashant Bhushan summoned by bar council of Delhi
Eighty-two-year-old Bilkis. (Photo| Youtube screengrab)
Shaheen Bagh's 'dadi' Bilkis makes it to TIME's list of 100 influential people

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump refuses to promise peaceful transfer of power if he loses US elections
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp