Life Mission investigation aimed at destroying evidence: BJP

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government’s decision to institute a Vigilance probe into the irregularities in the LIFE Mission project is aimed at scuttling the ongoing investigation by Central agencies and destroy evidence, BJP has alleged. In a statement, BJP state president K Surendran said the Vigilance probe is aimed at protecting the culprits. “In the wake of allegations that the CM’s family benefited from the deal, Pinarayi’s decision to entrust the Vigilance with the probe is mysterious,” Surendran said.

He said the Vigilance probe was a farce when it has already come to light that the deal between UAE’s Red Crescent and the state government did not have the Central government’s nod. “The government, which has refused to make public the Life Mission project agreement, is trying to use the Vigilance to destroy evidence,” Surendran alleged. He said Pinarayi who ensured all cooperation with Central agencies, is trying to scuttle the probe when the finger of suspicion pointed towards him, he said.