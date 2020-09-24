STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Life Mission investigation aimed at destroying evidence: BJP

He said the Vigilance probe was a farce when it has already come to light that the deal between UAE’s Red Crescent and the state government did not have the Central government’s nod.

Published: 24th September 2020 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

BJP president K Surendran

Kerala BJP president K Surendran. (File photo| Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government’s decision to institute a Vigilance probe into the irregularities in the LIFE Mission project is aimed at scuttling the ongoing investigation by Central agencies and destroy evidence, BJP has alleged. In a statement, BJP state president K Surendran said the Vigilance probe is aimed at protecting the culprits. “In the wake of allegations that the CM’s family benefited from the deal, Pinarayi’s decision to entrust the Vigilance with the probe is mysterious,” Surendran said.

He said the Vigilance probe was a farce when it has already come to light that the deal between UAE’s Red Crescent and the state government did not have the Central government’s nod. “The government, which has refused to make public the Life Mission project agreement, is trying to use the Vigilance to destroy evidence,” Surendran alleged. He said Pinarayi who ensured all cooperation with Central agencies, is trying to scuttle the probe when the finger of suspicion pointed towards him, he said.

More from Kerala.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Life Mission K Surendran
India Matters
Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and other Opposition leaders before addressing the media, after a meeting with President Ramnath Kovind over the recent farm sector reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Rajya Sabha clears 15 bills in two days amidst Opposition’s boycott
Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor. (Photo | Instagram)
Drugs probe: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, other top actresses
Advocate Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Contempt case: Prashant Bhushan summoned by bar council of Delhi
Eighty-two-year-old Bilkis. (Photo| Youtube screengrab)
Shaheen Bagh's 'dadi' Bilkis makes it to TIME's list of 100 influential people

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump refuses to promise peaceful transfer of power if he loses US elections
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp