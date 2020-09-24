STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala Engineering and Pharmacy entrance rank list published 

For the pharmacy course, 47,081 students figured in the rank list which included 34,260 girls and 12,821 boys.

Published: 24th September 2020

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The rank list of the Kerala Engineering Architecture and Medical (KEAM) entrance examination, which turned controversial due to large-scale violation of COVID protocol during its conduct, was published on Thursday. In the Engineering stream, 71,742 students appeared of which 53,236 have found a place in the rank list. This included 27,733 girls and 25,503 boys.

For the pharmacy course, 47,081 students figured in the rank list which included 34,260 girls and 12,821 boys. "Despite COVID-related issues, 7,773 more students have found a place in the rank list when compared to the previous year. The admission process will begin on September 29," said Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel who released the rank list.

Engineering Ranklist Of the top 10 ranks in the engineering stream, nine were bagged by boys. The top 10 rank holders were: Varun KS, Kottayam; Gokul Govind TK, Kannur; Niyas Mon P, Malappuram; Aditya Byju, Kollam; Advaid Deepak, Kozhikode; Ebrahim Sohail Haris, Kasaragod; Thasleem Basil N, Malappuram; Akshay K Muraleedharan, Thrissur; Muhammed Nihad U, Malappuram, and Aleena MR, Kozhikode. The top two rank holders in the Scheduled Caste category were: Jagan MJ, Kollam, and Neema P Manikandan, Kannur.

In the Scheduled Tribe category, Ashwin Sam Joseph from Kottayam and Pavanitha B from Kasaragod were the top two rank holders. Students who qualified the state Higher Secondary exam constituted 2,280 of the top 5,000 ranks in the engineering stream. As many as 2,477 students who took the CBSE exam and 214 students from the ICSE stream also found a place among the top 5,000 ranks. If the top 1,000 ranks in engineering are taken into account, Ernakulam district with 175 students topped the list followed by Thiruvananthapuram (126) and Kozhikode (121). The first 100 ranks were shared by 87 boys and 13 girls. While 66 of the top 100 rank holders cracked the exam in the first attempt, 34 students were appearing for the second time. Thiruvananthapuram district had 21 of the top 100 ranks followed by Kottayam (19) and Malappuram (18).

Pharmacy Ranklist The top three rank holders in the Pharmacy stream were: Akshay Muraleedharan from Thrissur, Joyal James from Kasaragod, and Aditya Byju from Kollam. While seven boys and three girls were among the top 10 rank holders, girls fared better when it came to the top 100 ranks. While 58 girls were among the top 100 rank holders, the remaining 42 slots went to boys.

