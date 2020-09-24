STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man spends 525 days in prisons for no crime, rights panel intervenes

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has ordered the Prisons Department to release an Alappuzha man who has been languishing in jails without committing any crime for 525 days.

By Express News Service

Joshy, 58, of Kandathil house at Mannanchery, was arrested in connection with the arson at the LDF election booth committee office on April 17, 2019, during the campaigning period for the last Lok Sabha elections. He was arrested the same day. 

The Alappuzha Judicial Magistrate Court acquitted him of the charge on September 17. Though the court had emailed the order to release him immediately to the superintendent of the Poojappura Central Jail, where he is now lodged, the jail authorities did not free him. It is learnt that the authorities were waiting for the hard copy of the court order. 

Taking cognisance of the delay, commission member P Mohanadas on Wednesday asked the DGP of Prisons to submit a report explaining the reasons for the delay in releasing him from the jail despite the court’s order. The commission also asked the Alappuzha District Police Chief and the investigation officer in the case to submit reports stating the circumstances in which Joshy had been jailed for so many days without committing any crime.

The police arrested Joshy after the fire in the LDF Mannanchery East booth committee office. The prosecution failed to prove it. His financially poor family could not get him released on bail and no political party came forward to support him either, officials said. 

April 17, 2019
Joshy was arrested in connection with the arson at the LDF election booth committee office
Sept 17, 2020
The Alappuzha Judicial Magistrate Court acquitted him
Joshy’s advocate blamed lapses from the part of probe officials

