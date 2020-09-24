STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Refurbished GHSS Kunnamkulam ground in Thrissur all set for inauguration

Work on the ₹5.08 cr-renovation project had begun in 2017 and the stadium now boasts of facilities to host even mega-events.

LSGD Minister AC Moideen inspects the ground prior to the inauguration on September 28

LSGD Minister AC Moideen inspects the ground prior to the inauguration on September 28. (Photo| Express).

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

THRISSUR: The renovated GHSS Kunnamkulam ground in Thrissur will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on September 28. He will also dedicate the Kaiparambu indoor stadium to the public during the event.

"The ground was renovated using the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs (DSYA) funds. We have built a natural football turf, gallery and compound wall as part of the project. Since we have a grass turf, there are plans to host national-level events in the future," said A C Moideen, Minister for Local Self-Government, who represents the Kunnamkulam seat in the assembly.

A synthetic track will also be built at the stadium under the ₹7 crore Khelo India project.

"An ultra-modern fitness center will also be part of the project," he said during a visit to the stadium ahead of the scheduled inauguration. A pit for field events, pavilion, and fencing along the outer circle of the track are also envisaged under the project.

Interestingly, only two projects got funding under the central government's initiative. The other track will come up at the Kannur Government Medical College, Pariyaram. Since the Kunnamkulam school has been designated as a Sports School, students can avail themselves of the facilities. A committee that includes the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs, Kunnamkulam municipality and school representatives will oversee the upkeep of the ground.

"We have ensured regular watering of the turf and maintenance of the entire stadium. Though it's a costly affair, we will ensure it through a long-term plan," said the minister.

"Natural turf is ideal for kids to pick up basic skills. It's a regular practice all over the world. As we are aiming to host major events, green pitches will be more helpful than artificial ones," said I M Vijayan, former India footballer. 

